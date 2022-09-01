Northern Region Division One: Match day 31 preview

The 2022 Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One enters match day 31 with matches taking place over four days, from Thursday lunchtime until Sunday.

Action begins this afternoon when Ngezi U19 host Karoi United at Boabab Stadium.

Karoi will be seeking to return to winning ways following last week’s 1-2 defeat to Commando Bullets while Ngezi will also be looking to do the same, after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with PAM FC.

On Friday, PAM welcome Golden Valley at Kuwadzana Stadium.

On Saturday, log leaders Simba Bhora host CUMA Academy at Wadzanai Stadium.

A victory for Arthur Tutani’s charges over the Cuthbert Malajila-owned CUMA, will see the former inch closer to promotion.

They need two wins from their remaining three fixtures to win the title and secure promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Any drop of points for Simba though, will give hope to second-placed Herentals U20, who travel to Morris Depot for a date with Black Mambas.

Paul Benza’s troops are four points adrift of Simba Bhora, in what has been an enthralling title race.

Third-place Golden Eagles, who were in the title picture all season until the month of August, host Harare City Cubs at Ellis Robins.

Gilbert Mushangazhike’s troops did not register any win in August, a setback which shuttered their hopes for promotion.

Also on Saturday, Banket United welcome Commando Bullets at Kuwadzana Stadium while Trojan Stars host CAM and Motor.

On Sunday, Come Again host Chinhoyi Stars at Rimuka.