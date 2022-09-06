All set for Kadewere LaLiga debut

Warriors star Tino Kadewere is set to make his LaLiga debut when Real Mallorca travel to Madrid to face defending champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Highfield-raised striker moved to Mallorca on loan from French side Olympique Lyon and became the first ever Zimbabwean to join a Spanish top-flight club.

Kadewere could not make his debut last week when Javier Aguirre’s charges drew 1-1 with Girona because he (Kadewere) had not acquired a work permit.

He has since gotten one and is available for selection for the trip to the Bernabeu.