Mpengesi strikes again: Even Abramovich can’t hold a candle to Chippa United owner

Once again, and certainly not for the last time, a coach has been shown the exit door at Chippa United.

The Port Elizabeth-based side was promoted to the DStv Premiership in 2013/14 season and incredibly, 28 coaches have coached the team.

Mark Harrison, Farouk Abrahams, Ian Palmer, Wilfred Mugeyi, Manqoba Mngqithi, Roger Sikhakhane, Kosta Papic, Ernst Middendorp, Velile Dyaloyi, Mich DAvaray, Velile Dyaloyi, Dan Masilela, Tebogo Moloi, Vladislav Heric, Joel Masuta, Erik Tinkler, Duran Francis, Norman Mapeza, Clinton Larsen, Lehlohonolo Seema, Gavin Hunt, Rhulani Mokwena, Gavin Hunt, Kurt Lenjties and Daine Klate, have all been hired by by hard to please club owner Siviwe Mpengesi.

Between the aforementioned coaches, there are 15 titles in the South African top-flight but Mpengesi, for reasons best known to him, regarded each of them as not good enough at some point.

Klate has been sacked just seven matches into the 2022/23 season.

Even former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, whose ruthless hiring and firing culture during his 19-year stewardship of the London club is well-documened, does not hold a candle to Mpengesi.

15 managers took charge of Chelsea under the Russian tycoon.

The person who will be in the Chippa United dugout when they visit AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, will be the 29th coach in ten years —a record on it’s own.