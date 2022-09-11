Having FIFA suspension lifted not a priority: SRC

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has cast a deaf ear to the pleas from football stakeholders to have the FIFA suspension lifted, saying it is not a priority.

The country’s sports regulatory body suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration in November last year for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Consequently, FIFA suspended Zimbabwe for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference.’

FIFA insist the only way the sanction will be lifted, is if the Kamambo-led administration is reinstated unconditionally.

Football stakeholders have for the past month pleaded with the authorities to find each other for the future of the game but the SRC insists having the suspension lifted is not a priority right now.