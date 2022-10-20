Pressure mounts on Gerrard as Aston Villa lose again

Steven Gerrard’s job as Aston Villa manager is now hanging by a thread after the claret and blue’s 0-3 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage today.

The Midlands side desperately needed to return to winning ways after the 0-2 defeat to Chelsea over the weekend, which put Gerrard under the miscrope for the umpteenth time.

Goals on either side of the break by Harrison Reed and Alexander Mitrovic and an own goal by Tyrone Mings, condemned Villa to their 6th loss of the season.

Villa are now one place above the dropzone thanks to goal difference.

Gerrard was booed by the travelling Villa fans after the final whistle, in the wake of the Midlands side’s biggest defeat since April.

The former Liverpool captain took over from Dean Smith in November last year and had overseen 38 Premier League games in the Villa dugout.

He has 12 wins, eight draws and 17 losses.

Gerrard is the bookies’ favorite to be the next managerial casualty in the English top-flight.