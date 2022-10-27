‘FC Platinum aiming higher, not getting carried away by league success’

FC Platimum spokesperson Chido Chizondo says the champions will continue to develop young talent and aim higher despite the success they have enjoyed this season.

The Platinum miners won their fourth league title in a row with four games to spare and will be handed the trophy on the last day of the season, when they host Cranborne Bullets at Mandava Stadium.

Norman Mapeza’s men were no where near the title picture ealier in the season but their resurgence saw them dislodging Dynamos from the summit of table in July and they have stayed there till now.

Chizondo said the club is however not getting carried away by this season’s success.

“The aim is to continue developing young talent, both female and male and improving performance in inter-club competitions guided by our strategic plan which runs up to 2024,” Chizondo told Soccer24.

Despite the record-equalling fourth league title on the bounce, Chizondo insists there is still competition in the local top-flight.

“There is a lot of competition in Zimbabwean football and continuous improvement and a lot of planning is key to our success as well as that of Zimbabwean football,” she said.

Chizondo also expressed gratitude to the FC Platimum fans, who she says stood by the team even when chips were down.

“We have very unique fans at FCP and as the 12th man, they have continued to support the vision even when the results where not coming,” said Chizondo.

“The belief that we are indeed an African dream has allowed the entire board, technical staff, players and backroom staff to work twice as hard inorder to reach the promised land. We are thankful and we hope we will supersede their expectations season in and out,” she added.