Another injury blow for England ahead of World Cup

England have been dealt another huge blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup after Chelsea confirmed that defender Ben Chilwell will miss the global showpiece through injury.

Chilwell picked up a harmstring injury during Chelsea’s win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday and the London club has confirmed the defender will not be in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup, which kicks off in two weeks’ time.

“Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring,” reads a statement on the Chelsea website.

“Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

“Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

England coach Gareth Southgate is expected to name his provisional squad for the 22nd edition of the global extravaganza on Thursday but the coach is already sweating over the fitness of Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kevin Philips.