Reiss Nelson desperate to extend his Arsenal stay

Reiss Nelson is desperate to extend his deal at Arsenal as he will be out of contract at the end of the contract.

Nelson, 23, who has been at the club since the age of eight, is yet to start a Premier League game for the Gunners since July 2020.

The forward spent the previous season on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord and another one in Germany at 1899 Hoffenheim.

But after featuring heavily in Arsenal’s friendlies and scoring against AC Milan in Dubai during the World Cup break, he is keen to make an impact.

Speaking to the Sun, Nelson said: “Of course (I want to stay at Arsenal). I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know.

“I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is there. So of course I’d love to stay.

“I’m 23 now so I’ve been here a long time and I’m Arsenal through and through.

“So to be playing, even in games just like this [friendlies], I’m delighted.

“Of course injuries are just a minor setback, but of course I just look towards the future and hopefully I can play many more years at the club.”