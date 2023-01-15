Dynamos sign ‘Diego’, Moyo twins

Dynamos have signed the former Bulawayo Chiefs trio of midfielder Authur ‘Diego’ Musiyiwa and defenders Kelvin and Elvis Moyo.

The Harare giants, who last won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League eight years ago, have been active in the current transfer window, to beef up their sqaud ahead of the upcoming season.

Musiyiwa, who was also on the radar of Highlanders and Premiership debutants Simba Bhora, has been training with DeMbare.

The diminutive midfielder inked a 2-year deal with the Herbert Maruwa-coached side.

Dynamos have also captured the ‘insperable’ Moyo twins —Kelvin and Elvis.