Kaizer Chiefs break silence on Teenage Hadebe transfer saga

Kaizer Chiefs have broken their silence on the reported transfer dispute with Chicken Inn.

A report emerged on Sunday, suggesting that the Soweto club was ordered by FIFA to pay the Gamecocks over $21,000 sell-on fee plus interest in regards to Teenage Hadebe’s 2019 transfer from the Soweto giants to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

The ruling followed after a protracted player transfer monetary benefits dispute between the Gamecocks and Amakhosi.

FIFA’s tribunal also ordered Chiefs to pay the money within 45 days or “the respondent shall be banned from registering any new players.”

Chicken Inn also confirmed that they won the case.

The South African club has now commented on the issue, confirming that they settled all the monies in the transfer.

However, the Soweto giants dismissed the talk that they were facing a ban from FIFA and had lied about the transfer fee paid for Hadebe’s switch.

“Kaizer Chiefs dismiss media reports. Kaizer Chiefs note the reports that are making rounds relating to the transfer of Teenage Hadebe,” Amakhosi said via a statement.

“Some news reports say: “Initially, indications are that Hadebe joined the Turkey club as a free agent. However, it was unearthed that the Arthur Zwane coached-side indeed sold him, albeit for an undisclosed fee.”

“The Club would like to categorically dismiss the reports as flawed and misleading. Kaizer Chiefs have fulfilled all the obligations in the transfer of Hadebe.”