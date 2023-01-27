EPL sides “monitoring” Nakamba situation

A few English Premier League sides are reportedly monitoring Marvelous Nakamba’s situation with a view of signing the midfielder before the end of last week.

The Warriors international is yet to play this term after falling out of favour and Villa coach Unai Emery recently told him that he’s not in his plans and can leave the club in this transfer window.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

No offers have been made so far but according to Birmingham Mail some clubs from the English top-flight and the Championship monitoring the situation.

The newspaper claimed: “Nakamba is hoping to find a move away from Villa with a couple of Premier League clubs and Championship sides monitoring the situation.”

The 29-year-old, who arrived at Villa Park in 2019 will enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of this season.