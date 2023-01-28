ZIFA boss Gift Banda in trouble, football future now in serious doubt

Interim ZIFA President Gift Banda is facing uncertain future at the football body following Sports and Recreation Commission’s (SRC) recent directive.

Banda came into power in May last year after the Congress voted him as the interim head in a disputed election following the suspension of Felton Kamambo.

The local football boss, who first came into board as the vice-president in 2018, had been under suspension for the past four years and only pushed for his elevation after the SRC dissolved the Kamambo-led executive and the congress called for elections.

But his appointment was not recognised by CAF and FIFA, and this is part of the reason the international ban is still in place.

Banda could now be heading for more trouble after the SRC directed the ZIFA congress to come up with a new constitution before March 31.

The commission, through a ZIFA Restructuring Committee Report, recommended that the new code should block politicians or public office holders from making the ZIFA board as there will be a clash of interest.

“It recommends that the constitution should bar public office holders from running for ZIFA office to avoid actual and perceived conflicts of interests, or politicising the association for personal glory,” reads part of the report.

Banda is a politician and has been a Member of Parliament forNjube-Lobengula constituency in Bulawayo since 2018.

Recently, the official was accused of misappropriating FIFA equipment to run his campaign for public office in this year’s general elections though he denied the allegations.

Should the new constitution be voted in, Banda will be forced to either give up his political career and secure his football future or do it the other way round.

