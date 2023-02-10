Sunday Chidzambwa gets post at Dynamos – Report

Sunday Chidzambwa is reportedly set to be co-opted into Dynamos leadership ahead of the new season.

According to H-Metro, the former Warriors coach will come in as the “director in charge of all technical affairs.”

The publication assessed that the appointment the appointment is a major coup by club chairman Bernard Marriot in his bid to bring the club’s sons under one roof.

In 2022, Chidzambwa, who announced his retirement from football management in 2019, was appointed in Dynamos’ board of trustees, a breakaway board that was elected by the club’s electoral college.

The board sought to regain the control of the club after accusing Bernard Marriot of acquiring a 51 percent shareholding fraudulently following the death of most of the founding members.

However, it was deemed illegal, while other members like Ernest Kamba resigned from the board.

Meanwhile, the club recently made technical changes, bringing in Herbert Maruwa as the new head coach, while Murape Murape came in as the assistant coach.

The Harare giants have also reshuffled their executive committee, a bringing a new look committee led by Moses Maunganidze.