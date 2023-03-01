Sadio Mane reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him after leaving Liverpool

Senegal international Sadio Mane has revealed the message Cristiano Ronaldo said to him following his departure at Liverpool last year.

The African star left Anfield at the end of last season following a request for an exit to find new challenges elsewhere.

During the six years he spent at the EPL giants, Mane scored 120 goals and made 48 assists through 269 appearances across all competitions. He won the Champions League, EPL title, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

He was sold to German giants Bayern Munich for a transfer fee of £27.5m which could rise to £35m after add-ons.

Speaking about his switch to the Bundesliga side, the reigning African Player of the Year shared what Ronaldo told him during a chance encounter in Spain.

“You sometimes underestimate the Bundesliga here,” Mane told Bild. “This is also shown by the recent successes in the Champions League.

“I met Ronaldo in Mallorca before the season when my move was already decided. Ronaldo congratulated me on moving to Munich and said: “A great club. That’s a great step for you!”

Sadio Mane established himself as a regular in the Bayern team early in the campaign but a long term leg injury suffered in November affected his progress.

The 2021 Afcon winner, who has since recovered from the injury, has bagged 11 goals and four assists through 24 appearances across all competitions this season thus far.