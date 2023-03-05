Knowledge Musona named in Team of the Week for third successive time

Knowledge Musona has been named in the SofaScore’s Saudi Pro League Team of the Week for the third successive time.

Musona was the highlight of the show with three direct goal involvements for Al Tai in the encounter against Al Fateh on Thursday.

The former Warriors captain was on target twice and assisted the other goal to help his side to a 3-2 win in the tie.

The 32-year-old, who started in the match as a second striker, netted his side’s first goal before setting up Guy Mbenza for the second strike towards the half hour mark.

The forward completed his brace in the stoppage time to kill the contest 3-2 in favour of his side.

Musona was also named in the Saudi Pro League Team of the Week for Matchday 17 and 18 in which he had direct goal involvements whilst playing in the midfield.

His other Team of the Week inclusion came on Matchday 6 after scoring his first hat-trick in Saudi Arabia.