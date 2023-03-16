Luton Town coach drops huge hint on Marvelous Nakamba future with club

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has hinted at retaining Marvelous Nakamba on a permanent transfer.

Nakamba joined the English Championship club on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The player has impressed since his arrival, playing every game in which he was selected in the matchday squad.

In total, the Warriors international has racked up over 720 minutes in nine appearances in a month-and-half. He has lost once in all the games he has featured in.

While he was not keen to discuss Nakamba’s future, Edwards revealed that the club always wants to keep good players.

“I think it’s well into the future,” the gaffer told Luton Today website.

“All I can say at the moment is that I think he’s a terrific player and a terrific person.

“Of course, we want good players and good people at the club, but I think it’s one thing at a time.

“Let’s focus on the here and the now and for him to make the most of it for himself, and for us to get the most out of it for him to try and help us get as many points as we can.

“But we want good people and good players here, of course we do.”