The Confederation of African Football’s ban on Zimbabwe has attracted international media attention.

The Southern African country was barred from hosting upcoming international games after its stadiums failed to meet the required standards during an inspection conducted in November.

Two matches – the Afcon qualifier against Algeria and the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier versus Ethiopia – were scheduled to take place at Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium next month. But the action will now be moved elsewhere beyond the borders after the recent shocking developments.

This will be the first in the history of Zimbabwe to see national games hosted on foreign soil due to the poor state of local stadiums.

The ban has been reported in several international media outlets such as BBC, The Sun, Reuters and SuperSport while Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has described it as monumentally embarrassing.

Zifa says it will appeal against the ban with a hope of bringing back the games on home soil as soon as possible.

But at the moment, the association is looking for an alternative venue in the neighbouring countries to host the upcoming matches.

