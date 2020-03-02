Zifa president Felton Kamambo has confirmed that they have appealed to CAF against the stadium ban imposed on the country’s facilities last week.

All local stadiums were banned from hosting upcoming international matches due to their poor state, leaving Zifa with no option than to find an alternative venue in South Africa for the Warriors’ Afcon qualifier against Algeria late this month.

Speaking to the Herald, Kamambo said they are now waiting for a response from the continental body after submitting their plea on Friday.

“As the whole country is aware that all our stadiums were banned from hosting any international games, we sent our letter on Friday since grounds authorities have reassured us that they would have fixed the stadiums by the time we are required to host Algeria,” he said.

“We are hopeful CAF will consider our plea, and we will be successful so that we can host our match against Algeria either at Barbourfields or the National Sports Stadium.”

The publication has also revealed that a diplomatic offensive, led by the Cosafa bloc, has been underway since last week to convince CAF to change their hard-line approach and allow the Warriors to host the Desert Foxes at Barbourfields.

It is reported that Cosafa were worried if the Afcon Qualifier is to be played elsewhere, it could set a precedent in which no international football would be held in this country until a new stadium was built.

