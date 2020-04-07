Mauritius Football Association has been forced to abandon their 2019/20 football season due to coronavirus.

The FA on Monday ordered the termination of all football leagues in the country. All football activities were already under suspension since March.

The Indian ocean island of about 1,2 million people has 244 confirmed cases of the virus with seven deaths.

In a statement, the football body said: “Following our previous correspondence dated 19th of March 2020, on the suspension of all football activities until further notice due to the Covid-19 Outbreak, we would like to inform you, as-to-date, about the definitive cessation of all national and regional football leagues in the national interest.

“After considering the opinion of each member and mainly in consultation with the authorities during the past week, it has been, hence, decided that this current season 2019/20 ends up with immediate effect, resulting thus to the irretrievable abandonment of all championships at any level of competition.”

Mauritius becomes the first country in Africa to abandon the season while in Europe, Belgium cut short its campaign with Club Brugge set to be crowned the league winners.

