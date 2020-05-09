Knowledge Musona’s agent Mike Makaab has admitted that his client is not in the plans of new Anderlecht coach Frank Vercauteren.

The 29-year old forward is reported to have been transfer-listed by the Belgian giants. He is expected to return to the club in June after a loan spell at KAS Eupen since January.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said: “No, we haven’t received any official announcement that he has been transfer-listed. But listen, it is clear that he does not feature in the new coach’s (Frank Vercauteren) plans and the philosophy of the club.

“The philosophy of the club is to promote young players through their development system. Knowledge had done really well at Eupen, though he only played six games before the league was suspended and then ended.

“In that time he scored two goals and got two assists. We are basically going to sit with Anderlecht to map the way forward for him.”

Musona, who still has two years left on his contract, has featured just ten times for Anderlecht since joining the club in 2018 with all of his appearances at the club coming in the first six months of the deal.

