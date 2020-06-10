The Harare City Council (HCC) has given an update about the renovations being carried at Rufaro Stadium.

The venue has been undergoing an extensive upgrade to meet the standards to host Premier Soccer League matches after it was condemned by the authorities following an inspection done in March.

The council says the installation of a second solar powered-borehole is complete and the focus is now on the floodlighting system.

“The second borehole at Rufaro Stadium is now functional. Floodlight work is expected to start soon, the contractor is expected to carry out a site visit tomorrow,” reads a post on HCC’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, work on the turnstiles and turf is now complete.

