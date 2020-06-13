CAPS United has issued a statement regarding the chaos that rocked the club early in the week.

The senior squad players besieged the team’s head offices in Eastlea, Harare on Wednesday demanding their outstanding salaries.

The confrontation with vice-president Nhamo Tutisani turned nasty with the chief threatening to cancel the contracts of those who were leading the revolt.

The Green Machine has now issued a statement apologising about the incident and also confirmed that the outstanding salaries have been cleared.

“We would like to apologise to all our beloved stakeholders, including our fans for the mishap that rocked our camp this week,” said the club.

“We would like to bring to your attention that a consensus was reached after a successful dialogue between the club’s leadership and both the playing and the non-playing staff.

“Several resolutions were arrived at, among them, the owed balances to be immediately cleared off in full. The leadership has also agreed to top up the funds currently in the club’s account for the purposes of the players’ welfare.

“The players have apologised for the confrontation and for the unfortunate behaviour they exhibited. They also thanked the leadership for putting additional resources towards their welfare.”

Comments

comments