Zimbabwean pair of McClive Phiri and Terrence Dzvukamanja along with the rest of Bidvest Wits players will get help from the South African Football Players’ Union (SAFPU) following news that the club has sold its PLS status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila (TTM).

The deal was confirmed by TTM last week, but the takeover has brought uncertainty to the squad and the technical staff who all reportedly found out about it through the media.

SAFPU has now written to the Premier Soccer League in a bid to protect and secure the future of the players.

The union’s president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe told KickOff.com: “With regards to the issues of Wits, we’ve written a letter to the League about all the clubs that are purported to be on sale …

“The outstanding payments owed to the players would be paid and all contracts of the players would be respected, we are guaranteed of that particular issue.

“We have been in contact with the players, we are talking to them, they need not feel threatened or intimidated, we just need to make sure we do everything that is proper and right.”

