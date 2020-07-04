The local government of KwaZulu Natal says the province is ready to host the remaining part of the South African Premier Soccer League.

South Africa’s top two divisions – the Absa Premiership and the NFD – were suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis and efforts are underway to resume the leagues at a single central location to ensure the health protocols are met.

KZN and Gauteng are the two favourite venues to host the remaining seasons while the PSL had also considered North West and Limpopo at one point.

KZN’s Department of Sports and Recreation official Hlengiwe Mavimbela has revealed that his province has met all the minimum standards required by the League to host the fixtures.

He told the Daily Sun newspaper: “We are ready in terms of complying with what we think will be the requirements. As the government of KwaZulu Natal, we couldn’t let this opportunity go.

“The team that we have put in place encompasses everybody in dealing with all challenges that we may encounter along the way.”

Meanwhile, the PSL is yet to confirm the dates for the restart of the campaign, but clubs are already in the process of returning to training.

Comments

comments