Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly told the club’s chiefs that he wants to leave this summer after growing frustrated with the current situation.

Barca finished their 2019/20 campaign without a trophy for the first time in over a decade. And following their elimination from the Champions League on Friday, the Argentine threatened to leave at Nou Camp unless there is major restructure at the club.

According to Brazilian sports channel Esporte Interativo, Messi is no longer willing to wait for the change and now wants to leave “immediately”.

The 33-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June 2021 and has a clause of £633m ($829m).

However, Barcelona have refuted the report, and several other Spanish outlets are insisting Messi is yet to decide on his future.

