Lionel Messi’s father has hit back at La Liga, arguing his son’s €700m ($833m) release clause no longer applies.

Jorge sent a letter to the league, claiming the massive clause, which Barcelona included in their contract with the player, expired at the end of last season.

The revelation follows after La Liga declared that the €700m fee should be paid in the event Messi leaves the club before the end of his contract.

If this is proven to be the case, then the Argentina international could still leave the Camp Nou on a free transfer this month as per his request, should all parties reach an agreement.

The latest developments are in contrary to the recent reports, claiming Messi has had a change of heart in recent weeks following a meeting on Wednesday.

