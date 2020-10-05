The weekend football action was full of drama, shocking and impressive results.

The football world is slowly getting used to normalcy in terms of the game; here is how Zimbabwean players fared for their respective teams across various leagues on the globe.

Prince Dube is simply unstoppable!

The striker scored twice and created another as his impressive form in front of goal for Tanzanian side Azam FC continues.

He now has five goals and two assists in the opening five league matches.

Tino Kadewere made his second start for Olympique Lyon in their 1-1 draw with Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

He thought he had opened his account on the stroke of half time but his effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Also in the French top-tier, Marshall Munetsi returned to action from a suspension and took part in Stade de Reims’s 2-2 draw with Rennes.

Marvelous Nakamba came on in the second half as Aston Villa dismantled champions Liverpool at Villa Park.

The midfielder also had a decent chance to score late on but his effort was saved.

Knowledge Musona started for Kas Eupen in their 1-2 loss to Cercle Brugge.

Macauley Bonne scored on his QPR debut in the English Championship.

The striker came off the bench to level matters and rescue a point for his new team against Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Rinomhota played the entire game as Reading beat Watford 1-0 in the Championship.

Teenage Hadebe started on the bench as Yeni Malatyaspor edged Antalyaspor 1-0 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Comments

comments