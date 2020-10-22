Six Zimbabwean players have been registered for the EPL 2020/21 season.

The league released the squads for the campaign on Wednesday with Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba the most notable Zimbabwean registered to play in the top-flight this term.

The rest are little known youngsters under the age of 21 who are eligible to represent Zimbabwe.

These Warriors prospects were registered on an additional list of U21 players that can be called to feature in any game in this season, as indicated in EPL rules.

They include Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Jimiel Chikukwa and Ethan Kachosa (Leeds United), Jethro Maswanhise (Leicester City) and Micheal Ndiweni (Newcastle United).

Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe is a notable absentee since he is now 22-years old and could not make it into the 25-man list of senior players. He will be confined to the U23 set-up which plays in the Premier League 2.

List of registered Zim players in the EPL this season:

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa – Midfielder)

Reiss Nelson (Arsenal – Midfielder)

Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa (Leeds United – Striker)

Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa (Leeds United – Defender)

Tawanda Jethro Maswanhise (Leicester City – Midfielder)

Michael Nqobile Ndiweni (Newcastle United – Midfielder)

