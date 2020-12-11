Coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped six players from the Warriors squad that is currently in camp for the CHAN tournament.

The released players are from FC Platinum, and according to the gaffer, he wants them to concentrate on their CAF Champions league games.

The Platinum Boys recently progressed to the first round where they will host Simba SC of Tanzania on December 22 before travelling to East Africa on January 6.

“I’m not taking any players from FC Platinum because I want Zimbabwe football to succeed, so I want them to focus and concentrate on their games,” Logarusic said after a practice match against Ngezi Platinum on Thursday.

“We want them to do well for Zimbabwe because they’re representing the country, that’s why I dropped them.

“And we are going to miss them, but it gives other players opportunities.”

Logarusic is expected to name the replacements in the coming days and has already drafted in Ngezi midfielder Denver Mukamba.

List of released players:

Petros Mhari (Goalkeeper)

Raphael Muduviwa (Defender)

Ralph Kawondera(Midfielder)

Kelvin Madzongwe (Midfielder)

Silas Songani (Midfielder)

Stanley Ngala (Striker)

Comments

comments