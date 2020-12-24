Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi has reacted to scoring his first league goal for Stade de Reims.

The 24-year-old former Orlando Pirates man came off the bench to net Reims’ third goal of the night in a 3-1 win over Bordeaux.

“A great team performance for our victory today and l’m so happy to score my first goal for the @StadeDeReims in Ligue 1 .God is Great 🙏🏽 @adidasfootball @Wasserman,” wrote the tough-tackling midfielder on microblogging site Twitter.

It was good day for Zimbabwean football as Munetsi’s friend and Warriors teammate Tino Kadewere also scored for Olympique Lyon in their 3-0 win over Nantes.