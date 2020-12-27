Macauley Bonne has been on a rough patch for Queens Park Rangers since he snubbed the call to play for the country’s senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors.

The former Charlton Athletic striker made all sorts of excuses not to don the gold and green Warriors strip before he had the Zimbabwean passport and that continued even after he obtained one.

He was one of the players whose commitment coach Zdravko Logarusic questioned ahead of the Algeria games last month, with the no-nonsense Croat choosing to completely shut the door on him ever since.

Since that snub, which angered local football fans, the 25-year-old has gone for 11 games without finding the back of the net for QPR in the English Championship.

This is his longest barren spell in a single season.

The striker is also enduring his lowest scoring rate in the first twenty games of the campaign.

His minutes on the pitch are also becoming fewer by each game after playing just 270 out of a possible 900 in the last ten games.

The situation could be made worse if Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis arrives this January on a proposed loan deal.

This would frustrate him and kill his confidence, and it won’t be a surprise if he considers playing for Zimbabwe in the next internationals in March to revive his career.

Interestingly, when Bonne was still cutting his teeth in the National Football League, he received his first cap for the Warriors in a friendly in November 2017 and went on to score five goals in his next six matches at Leyton.

He might want to take this channel again, but it would be tricky considering how he snubbed coach Zdravko Logarusic’s call last month.