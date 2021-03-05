Zambia national team coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević has fired warning shots at Chipolopolo’s next opponents in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, Algeria and Zimbabwe, saying his charges will be out to attack.

The Serbian named provisional squad for the decisive games scheduled for later this month as his charges, who currently sit bottom of Group H, seek to revive their campaign and book a place at the continental extravaganza.

Reacting to the announcement of the squad, Micho said Chipolopolo’s mission is simple, to attack.

“CHIPOLOPOLO there is no surrender no retreat with only option all out ATTACK. Football played before,is playing now and much more after ALGERIA& Zimbabwe matches but for us there is no maybe,if,but because it is a MUST. Leave the pressure with me u just be responsible for mother Zambia,” posted the coach on micro-blogging site Twitter.



Zambia host Algeria on the 25th of March before facing Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium four days later.