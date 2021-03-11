Marshall Munetsi and striker Tinotenda Kadewere will meet tomorrow night when their respective sides Stade de Reims and Olympique Lyon clash in the French Ligue 1.

The Warriors pair clashed in a historic clash featuring two Zimbabwean players against each in any of Europe’s top five leagues for the first time in over two decades, when Lyon thrashed Reims 3-0.

Kadewere, who is on his longest barren spell since joining Les Gones, has recovered from injury and is available for selection, a development confirmed by his coach Rudi Garcia yesterday.

“ Tino is back. If tomorrow’s training session goes well we should have everyone for Friday’s game,” said the coach.