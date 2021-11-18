Former Warriors and CAPS United star Alois Bunjira believes the decision made by Khama Billiat to quit international football might be as a result of being tired, unhappy and frustrated.

Billiat (31), shocked the country’s football fraternity on Monday night when he announced that he was ending his glittering international career spanning a decade, citing ‘the need to give others a chance’.

The pint-sized winger’s announcement comes less than two months before the AFCON finals and Bunjira believes there is more to it than what was said in the Billiat’s departing letter.

“Yes I can say it caught Zimbabweans by surprise as most Zimbabweans were already focusing on the AFCON next year,” Bunjira said, as cited by South African publication Kick Off.

“But in retrospect, considering what has been happening in the Zimbabwe camp, the coaching personnel changes, bonus issues, camping issues, management of players and the unfair criticism targeted at the senior players, I would personally say I could understand Khama’s decision.”

“To me, it’s definitely about him being tired about being frustrated and unhappy.”

“It’s definitely not a good thing for his career and Zimbabwe. He is only 31, smaller built. He still has four years of international football in him.His brand, towards the end of his career, needs both the national team and his club football,” added Bunjira.