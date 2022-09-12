We don’t park the bus here at Chippa United, Mpengesi explains Klate sacking

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has taken a swipe at Daine Klate, saying the coach’s type of football is not positive and that is why he was sacked.

Klate was shown the exit door last week, just seven matches into his tenure and left the Port Elizabeth-based side at the basement of the DStv Premiership table after just just one victory.

Mpengesi, whose hiring and firing of coaches culture is well-documented claims the former Orlando Pirates winger was given a chance but failed to deliver.

“We gave Daine Klate a chance; remember, he comes from the background of playing negative football,” Mpengesi told South African publication FarPost.

“He worked a lot with Gavin Hunt, where there’s no positive football, just parking the bus, nothing else; unfortunately, here at Chippa, we don’t do that,” added Mpengesi.