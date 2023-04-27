Ndiraya seeks to mantain unbeaten run as Simba Bhora take aim at GreenFuel

Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya will be seeking to maintain his side’s unbeaten run when they welcome struggling GreenFuel at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Zvishavane-based side, who started the season with two consecutive defeats to defending champions FC Platinum and last season’s runners up Chicken Inn, are on a four game unbeaten run, having drawn with Dynamos, before beating Yadah and Hwange.

They then suffered a late heartbreak last week against fellow PSL debutants Sheasham, when Roy Useni restored parity for Sheasham in the 90th minute, after Blessing Moyo had thrust ahead Simba from penalty spot in the first half.

Simba will be playing today, having faced Sheasham at Mandava in Zvishavane on Sunday and Ndiraya is worried that the fixture congestion might affect his charges.

“We are the only teams playing in the mid-week. Of course, there are so many reasons given to that effect, but it is really going to be hard on us,” Ndiraya said after the Sheasham game.

“We played on a Sunday and we will play again on Thursday. This is what is there we have no say. It is what it is. We go back and plan but it’s difficult to plan because there is no time. We find ourselves in this situation,” he added.

This will be GreenFuel’s first match since they parted company with their technical team, which they have replaced with a new one headed by Rodwell Dhlakama.

The Ethanol Boys anchor the log standings with two points from their first six matches.