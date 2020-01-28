Khama Billiat has laughed off a report suggesting that he was stabbed by his baby mama at a police station last week.

A South African newspaper, Sunday World, reported on Monday that the Zimbabwean was stabbed on the hand with a screwdriver by a 22-year old female. The reason for the alleged incident was said to be over child support.

However, Billiat has confessed in a video shared by Zim Celebs on Instagram that nothing bad happened to him.

His club, Kaizer Chiefs never commented on the reported incident but, instead, gave an update on when he is expected to return from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since December 22.

