National team winger Kudakwashe Mahachi still prefers South African stadium as Zimbabwe’s alternative venue for the Afcon qualifier against Algeria.

Initially scheduled for March, the game was postponed to a later date due to coronavirus and as it stands it is likely to be hosted outside the country after CAF banned all local stadiums due to their low standards.

Speaking to the Citizen newspaper, the SuperSport United winger said: “I think we are going to be playing here (SA) but I don’t know. It is up to Zifa to decide which venue they are going to take the game but we are prepared for the game. Anywhere we go we are going to do the job.

“The players playing in Europe, they always want to come and play in the fields here in South Africa because they saw the quality in the 2010 World Cup,” he added.

Although there are a number of Zimbabwean internationals living in South Africa, Mahachi feels the level of support will be different from when they play in their actual home.

“As players we are very disappointed because the support that we got at home really motivated us. We need the 12th man so I think it might be difficult for us, but as a nation we have got experienced players and I think we can do the job.”

Comments

comments