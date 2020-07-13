Bruce Grobbelaar says he wants to coach in the South African PSL again, but he knows some people are not comfortable with his return.

The Warriors legend spent several years in South Africa, coaching various teams including SuperSport United where he claims his then-assistant coach, Pitso Mosimane framed him for working under the influence of alcohol so that he can get fired.

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM, the ex-Liverpool man said: “Yes I would [like to coach in South Africa], but there are a lot of people there who don’t want me there because I am straight by the book.

“If they have got a contract with me and they do not withhold that contract properly, I will take them to court, and I have done it before.

“So that’s why they don’t want me there. I know that I can enhance the PSL. I know that I have a lot of influence in players and I will be very good for that league because I will bring something different to what they actually got there now.”

Grobbelaar, who is currently working as a goalkeeper’s coach in Norway, believes Pitso would like to see him back in the PSL despite the alleged incident at SuperSport United at the turn of the millennium.

“The coaches that I know would be there with me is Gavin Hunt. Pitso would like me back because he is a great rival of mine,” he added.

