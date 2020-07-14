Costa Nhamoinesu says he has no plans to retire and is willing to find a new club after leaving Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague.

The 34-year’s departure was confirmed on Tuesday, ending a seven-year spell in which he set a couple of records that include becoming the first African captain in the club’s history.

Speaking in an interview with Sparta’s media team, Costa said: “The most important thing (after leaving Sparta Prague) is to stay healthy.

“I feel fit and strong. I feel like I can still push more. Hopefully, I will get a team to play for because I would like to continue playing.”

Besides playing football, the former Masvingo United man wants to use his Masters Diploma in Sports Management attained at the Johan Cruyff Institute to help talented youngsters in Africa, particularly Zimbabwe, to achieve their dreams.

He revealed: “I managed to obtain a Masters Diploma in Sports Management which I think is an important step for me.

“I wrote a business plan which is between sports academies and sports agencies, so it’s something to help the youths back in Africa and Zimbabwe because they have talent, but only a few of them can play at a higher level.

“They need to be told about professionalism, the demands and what you have to do to achieve success because it’s not only about talent.”

Costa says he hopes Sparta Prague and other willing sponsors will help him in his initiative.

