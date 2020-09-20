A number of Sudanese clubs have reportedly intensified their quest to sign the Warriors and Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa.

According to Sunday News, negotiations are underway, and the 27-year old is expected to travel to the North African country this week for assessment.

“Peter Muduhwa is wanted by Sudanese giants, and the talks have been opened. The player is likely to travel to Sudan early next week (this week) for assessment,’’ an unnamed source told the publication.

Muduhwa’s contract with Bosso expires at the end of the year, and the Bulawayo giants could be forced to lose him if the player decides against renewing the deal.

Asked about the news of their defender’s imminent exit, Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, however, said there was nothing official from any club seeking to sign him.

“I know nothing about that,’’ Dube said. “We have not received any official written request for our player from any club or anybody.”

Should the deal gets through, Muduhwa will become the third Zimbabwean player to move to Sudan this month after Last Jesi and Silas Songani joined Al Hilal.

