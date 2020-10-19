The upcoming AFCON Group H qualifiers between the Warriors and defending champions Algeria, are giving many Zimbabweans sleepless nights.

In a country in which all the cash denominations combined cannot buy a loaf of bread, the general consensus is that video clips of Warriors games should be sold in pharmacies, because they ‘heal’ and provide comfort amid daily struggles to make ends meet.

With less than a month to go before the two blockbuster games slated for November 12 and 16 respective, what is on the back of many Zimbabweans’ mind is the fact that the star-studded Desert Foxes are on an unbeaten run stretching to over 20 games and recently held Mexico in an international friendly despite being a man down for the greater part of second half.

Judging by how some of the Warriors players expected to be in the squad for those two games performed this past weekend nonetheless, Zimbabweans can dare to dream.

Orlando Pirates’ Terrence Dzvukamanja scored on his debut and it was his solitary goal,a glancing header, which sent the Buccaneers to the semi-finals of the MTN 8 at the expense of Cape Town City.

Tino Kadewere opened his account for Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1 and the manner in which Dutch whiz Memphis Depay celebrated with the lanky striker portrayed a vivid picture of how important that goal was for him.

Man of the match Knowledge Musona was involved in both goals as KAS Eupen dispatched R. Excel in the Belgian top-flight. The Smiling Assassin thrust Benat San Jose’s men ahead in the 47th minute before providing for Jonathan Heris to double their advantage with 11 minutes left to play.

Khama Billiat’s start to life under Gavin Hunt was on a positive note; the pint-sized winger assisted both goals scored by Yagan Sasman as Amakhosi came from a goal down to beat Maritzburg United in the MTN 8.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić was inevitably pleased with some of his troops’s display which might be a blueprint of what can be seen next month.

Tick-tock! Tick Tock! The count down to the Algeria games continues but its a ticking clock with a reminder; that the Warriors have sharpened spears for battle.

