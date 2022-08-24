Kaizer Chiefs fans lash out at Billiat after Cape Town City defeat

Kaizer Chiefs fans singled out Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat for criticism after the Soweto giants were beaten by Cape Town City last night.

Goals on either side of half time from Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika condemned Arthur Zwane’s charges to their third defeat of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

Angry Amakhosi fans took to microblogging site Twitter to tear into the former Warriors star, accusing him on not doing enough on the field of play.

Billiat first touch is soo horrible that they should consider selling him to @CHICKENINNFC1 the window is still open #DStvPrem — Mr Almighty (@Mightyspeak) August 23, 2022

Billiat and Dolly are just salary thieves. They offer nothing for Kaizer chiefs. pic.twitter.com/0tRaGisAQx — Mlungisi (@Mlungisi__N22) August 23, 2022

Zwane got everything wrong today, billiat is just extra defender for opposition,doesn't even worry to fight for his position, he will play next game either way😏,take that armbelt off dolly,Ngezana shame 😤 Petersen welele🚮,we need to sign 1more striker.we are toothless — KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) August 23, 2022

billiat is a waste of money… since Chiefs bought this guy has the team won any trophy? — Lord Stig-rus (@Lord_Stirus) August 23, 2022

Khama Billiat is the new Bernard Parker. Passing him the ball is wasteful expenditure. And we don't have any better options in the drawer 🙆🏿‍♂️ — Tumi (@Tumzaza3) August 23, 2022

Does Billiat deserve the criticism?

The Mufakose-bred winger has scored 24 goals for Kaizer Chiefs since joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

He has admittedly not replicated the form which made him a household name in South African football but that has often been made a scapegoat for Chiefs’ woes.

Nagging injuries have contributed immensely while the style of play at Amakhosi has not suited him.

Former Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Robson Muchichwa has even argued that Billiat lacks quality around him at Chiefs.

Under Zwane, the nimble-footed winger has often been employed in an unfamiliar role of false 9.