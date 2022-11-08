All set for FC Platimum coronation

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum will be handed the trophy when they host army side Cranborne Bullets at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based miners rejuvinated after a slow start to the 2022 season to win their record-equalling fourth league title on the spin.

Despite letting go of a number of senior players, Norman Mapeza masterminded his fourth league title as a coach and it was simply a test of character passed for the former Warriors captain.

Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the Platinum miners will not be distracted by this season’s success as there is still more to be done.

“The aim is to continue developing young talent, both female and male and improving performance in inter-club competitions guided by our strategic plan which runs up to 2024,” Chizondo told Soccer24 when FC Platimum were confirmed champions.

“There is a lot of competition in Zimbabwean football and continuous improvement and a lot of planning is key to our success as well as that of Zimbabwean football,” she added.

Walter Musona, who has been one of the key drivers in the FC Platimum revival, is still in the golden boot race having netted 13 goals this season while goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, is in the golden glove race, which will likely go down to the wire.